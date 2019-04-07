I want to win VGMA artiste of the year - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste and leader of SM for life fan army, Charles Nii Armah Mensah with stage name Shatta Wale has appealed to music fans to vote for him as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019 Artiste of the year.

Shatta Wale made this pronouncement at the 2019 VGMA Nominees Jam held at the Kumasi City Mall in the Ashanti Region captured by AttractiveMustapha.com whilst performing on stage.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king is competing for the Artiste of the year category with his 'arch rival' Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kwame Eugene and Joe Mettle.

During his performance, he said it has been long since he won VGMA Artiste of the year and urged the public to vote for him to win that category especially.

"As you dey clap and enjoy yourself make no mistake; I want to win artiste of the year so that we celebrate. It has been long since I won that category. If I win I will be very happy." Shatta Wale said.

