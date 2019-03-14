DKB Threatens Demo Against PDS Over Dumsor

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB is asking the new offtaker Power Distribution Services (PDS) to fix the recent erratic power supply.

DKB who described PDS as "Proper Dumsor Services" says he will mobilise the youth to protest on the streets of Accra should the situation continues.

Some parts of the country have experienced power outages several times this week.

In a video on Facebook, the comedian said he cannot afford to buy fuel for his generator every day due to dumsor.

“We thought ECG was horrible now the new one is Proper Dumsor or Permanent Dumsor, I don’t even know what their name is. 50 cedis fuel gone already to power generator, now I’m on my way to buy another one. Am I supposed to be using my money to buy fuel?” he quizzed.

“Honestly, if this darkness continues for one week nobody should blame me if I do the dumsor demonstration again. Because I don’t belong to any political party so if you mess up, me I go hammer you. I don’t owe anybody an apology,” he added.

Places including Lapaz, Abeka, Sowutuom, Kasoa, Tema, Kwashieman, Odorkor, Awoshie and parts of northern, Central and Eastern Ghana have been experiencing power outages.

This comes weeks after the Electricity Company of Ghana handed over operations of the company to Power Distribution Services (PDS).

The takeover took place in February 2019. PDS is expected to turnaround the operations of ECG to make it profitable.

In addition, the new management is expected to improve access to electricity while cutting down on waste in the system to block all leakages that drain the financials of ECG.

According to the PDS, the power outage is as a result of technical challenges and they are hoping to resolve it soon.

