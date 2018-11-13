Makafui, Medikal Have Been Dating Secretly For Two Years – Abeiku Santana

Radio personality and tourism ambassador, Abeiku Santana, has made some shocking revelations aaboutMedikal and Fella Makafui.

According to him, he does not understand why Ghanaians are making a fuss about their relationship.

Abeiku Santana revealed that the two had been secretly dating for more than two years even though Medikal was still going out with Sister Derby.

He further disclosed that, the Tema-based rapper had indeed saved Fella Makafui’s name as “Carpenter” on his phone but the intent was not to hide her from Sister Derby as it was a “term” between the two.

He disclosed this on Okay FM’s Drive Time “Ekwansodwoodwoo Show”. He said, “I don’t understand why Ghanaians are making noise about their relationship, because I know very well that Fella and Medikal have been dating for more than two years.

“Medikal saving Makafui’s name as “Carpenter” was a normal term between the two and not because he was hiding it from Sister Derby as she claims.