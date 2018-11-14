Makafui Explains Why Young Artistes Are Struggling

Rising Afro-pop musician, Stephen Bright Makafui, has said a lot of young musicians in Ghana are struggling partly because Ghanaians don't buy their works on streaming platforms like iTunes and others.

According to him, it is mostly works of established artistes that are patronised on those platforms, explaining Ghanaians just don't like to support “you when you are not popular.”

Makafui, who was speaking in interview with NEWS-ONE on Friday, described the situation as “sad and frustrating.”

“The big artistes use iTunes and most of these apps to sell their music when they release but the small artistes who are we selling to? It is just a few of Ghanaians who patronise works of up-and-coming artistes on iTunes,” he said.

“Sadly, if you listen to some music from outside, some of them we don't even understand but go and check how they are selling on iTunes. It is so difficult for our people to accept their own and it's worrying,” he added.

Makafui's claim comes at a time when majority of Ghanaians are patronising 'Kakalika Love', a song by Deborah Vanessa on iTunes.

The song ranked second after Ariana Grande's 'Thank You, Next' and also ahead of Davido's 'Assurance' on iTunes top songs over the weekend.

Makafui believes if Ghanaians give some attention to works of young artistes, it would also go a long way to greatly impact the quality of music in Ghana.

He is currently one of Ghana's young artistes striving for a better career.

He has been doing music professionally for about a year and half now.

He is a graduate of the University of Development Studies (UDS) who read Development Planning, but chose to pursue music career.

His latest song titled 'Me Ne Woa', which was released in October under Clarkz Ville Entertainment, is currently doing well on the airwaves.

The young man who hails from Wusuta in the Kpando District of the Volta Region has, therefore, called on Ghanaians to support young artistes by buying their works.