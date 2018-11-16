Critics Blast Fella Makafui, Medikal Over “Kissing video”

What industry watchers initially thought was a mere joke is now turning out to be more than just a social media hype, as Fella Makafui and Medikal ignite another controversy.

The gossip about actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal dating is gaining impetus as a video circulating in the media appeared to show the two cuddling and kissing in bed.

It all started when rumours broke that rapper Medikal has dumped his longtime girlfriend, Sister Derby, to hook up with Fella Makafui.

Interestingly, Sister Derby released a new song “Kakalika Love” to confirm the breakup with the rapper.

The video has set social media on fire with critics lambasting the two lovebirds, while others have cautioned against a move which they believe is fueled by poor management of fame.