FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
1 hour ago | Celebrity

Fella Makafui Crushes Internet with New Pictures

Modern Ghana
Elegant Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui despite the attacks on her, for snatching Sister Derby’s boyfriend (Medikal) seems to be getting more beautiful as the day passes by.

The actress after several criticisms on social media has released some thrilling photographs on her Instagram wall and fans can’t have enough oh her.

Interestingly, her latest snapshots have sparked yet another controversy among industry critics with views that, Sister Derby will never get Medikal back especially now that Makafui is looking more “sweet” than ever.

see photos here:

 

Video News

