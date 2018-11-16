Fella Makafui leaks “Smooching” video to tease Sister Derby

Day in, day out the love between Fella Makafui and Medikal keeps getting deeper. The duo has been spotted smooching in Medikal;s room.

Fella Makafui and Medikal have been in the headlines for the past two weeks concerning their dating rumors.

After the break up between Medikal and Sister Derby, they have both recorded songs blaming each other for causing the break up. However dating rumors of Medikal and Fella Makafui popped out early this year amidst Medikal’s music video with the actress but they both came out to debunk it publicly.

Fella Makafui leaking this amorous video online goes a long way to show how serious the two are with the relationship. Also Fella wants to prove that this is not a publicity stunt somewhat what she and Medikal have is real.

Watch the exclusive video below

