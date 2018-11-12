Allow Makafui, Medikal To Have Fun – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian rap icon, Okyeame Kwame, better known as Rap Doctor has shared his views over relationship sage between Medikal and Fella Makafui.

Rumours went viral that, the AMG rapper Medikal has dumped his girlfriend, Sister Derby for actress Fella Makafui.

After the rumours Sister Derby released a song which she titled (Kakalika Love) confirming the breakup with Medikal.

Interestingly, just after the confirmation by Sister Derby the two lovebirds didn’t waste no time but jump on social media to flaunt their love.

Meanwhile, ace rapper Okyeame Kwame has expressed his views over the recent saga between Medikal and Fella Makafui’s relationship.

“They’re young people let them have fun…young people should have fun; they should express themselves” He told host of the #3MusicFlava, Lenny Lomotey

“I mean what were you expecting? That Medikal and Deborah will get married? If it happened like that all of us would go for the wedding, [but] it didn’t happen, let life go on!” advised.