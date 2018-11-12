modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
10 minutes ago | General News

Allow Makafui, Medikal To Have Fun – Okyeame Kwame

Modern Ghana
Allow Makafui, Medikal To Have Fun – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian rap icon, Okyeame Kwame, better known as Rap Doctor has shared his views over relationship sage between Medikal and Fella Makafui.

Rumours went viral that, the AMG rapper Medikal has dumped his girlfriend, Sister Derby for actress Fella Makafui.

After the rumours Sister Derby released a song which she titled (Kakalika Love) confirming the breakup with Medikal.

Interestingly, just after the confirmation by Sister Derby the two lovebirds didn’t waste no time but jump on social media to flaunt their love.

Meanwhile, ace rapper Okyeame Kwame has expressed his views over the recent saga between Medikal and Fella Makafui’s relationship.

“They’re young people let them have fun…young people should have fun; they should express themselves” He told host of the #3MusicFlava, Lenny Lomotey

“I mean what were you expecting? That Medikal and Deborah will get married? If it happened like that all of us would go for the wedding, [but] it didn’t happen, let life go on!” advised.

More Video Headlines
Fuel Price Hikes - The Pulse on JoyNews (24-9-18)
Fuel Price Hikes - The Pulse on JoyNews (24-9-18)
Family Members Eulogise Late Veep - AM Show on JoyNews (26-7-18)
Family Members Eulogise Late Veep - AM Show on JoyNews (26-7-18)
JoyNews Interactive (10-10-18)
JoyNews Interactive (10-10-18)
Awarding Contracts - News Desk on Joy News (24-5-18)
Awarding Contracts - News Desk on Joy News (24-5-18)
Ghana Premier League - AM Sports on JoyNews (27-3-18)
Ghana Premier League - AM Sports on JoyNews (27-3-18)
Tech Talk: Understanding How “Google Maps” Works - JoyNews Interactive (23-10-18)
Tech Talk: Understanding How “Google Maps” Works - JoyNews Interactive (23-10-18)
'Pope Francis did not apologise for Church crimes in Ireland'
'Pope Francis did not apologise for Church crimes in Ireland'
First doses of new Ebola vaccine reach DRC amid outbreak
First doses of new Ebola vaccine reach DRC amid outbreak

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Only the poor fall in love.

By: Cruz K. Gyamfi quot-img-1
body-container-line