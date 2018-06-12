“Kwasi Ernest Is only Good At Media Interactions” - Joyce Blessing

Zylofon signed artiste, Joyce Blessing has described her experience at her former label, Media Excel, owned by Kwesi Ernest as a struggle.

Amidst the controversies going on between herself and her former manager, Joyce Blessing broke her silence to defend herself over the seeming bad blood between them.

In an interview with Kasapa FM, she told host of Kasapa Entertainment, Kojo Preko Dankwa that, her ordeal with Media Excel is not something she will deny at this point.

According to her, Kwesi Ernest who has been badmouthing her to the public and telling the public about how ungrateful she is, must be disregarded as he’s peddling untruth.

She explained that while she was at Media Excel; her husband was also co-manager with Ernest. Her husband, Dave Joy, covered 80% of all the monetary aspects when it comes to her management.

“Dave and I took loans from people to invest in my career. We provided physical cash in brown envelops, Ernest was not part of it.” She told Kojo Preko Dankwa.

Joyce clearly stated that all expenses from plane tickets to costumes, everything was provided by Dave. The only help Media Excel provided was to promote her songs. She added that, Ernest did very little help promote her music career.

“I can boldly say that the number of times Media Excel has taken me to the studio to record is less than three times. Kwasi Ernest only knows media representatives.”

She bitterly expressed one of her most embarrassing experiences where Ernest charged a huge amount from a client and told her a different amount. She was very embarrassed when the client showed her evidence at the end of her argument with the client.

“We went for a program and I was asked to perform for two days. The money I was provided was not adequate enough so I was arguing with the pastor who asked me to come perform. Unknowingly to me, the pastor provided two days money for my performance. I just had to let it slide and approach Ernest later.” She said.