I Can't Replace Ebony--Dhat Gyal

Born Ernestina Aferry, Dhat Gyal in recent times as being on the lips of many Ghanaians, realising countless mash up tunes , Dhat Gyal got Ghanaians talking about her recent Tribute Song for the late Dancehall musician Ebony Reigns.

Speaking to SVTV Africa's Host Evans Amewuga in an exclusive chat , disclosed she is not ready to imitate Ebony Reigns not to talk of replacing her. "Am Dhat Gyal and I will want to remain Dhat Gyal " she said.

Out with a new single "Every Man Na Man" the sansational Afro Pop artist went on to say , I was into music whilst Ebony Reigns was alive ,so I don't get why Ghanaians want to compare my brand to the late Ebony 's style of music.

Comparing our her voice to mine , maybe yes but even if I and Ebony came from the same womb , we will never be the same , so I will edge Ghanaians to focus on my brand as Dhat Gyal, she concluded.