2024 elections: “If indeed you stand for peaceful elections the time is now for you to act — Asiedu Nketia to Ghanaians

10.05.2024 LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for transparency and fairness in the upcoming December polls, urging the Electoral Commission (EC) to consider these principles to ensure the credibility of the electoral process.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC, emphasized the essence of transparency for all stakeholders involved in the electoral process at a press conference.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia called upon Civil Society Organizations, the National Peace Council, Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Leaders of Faith-Based Organizations, and concerned citizens to unite in demanding greater transparency and fairness from the EC.

Highlighting the importance of proactive action to prevent injustice, Mr. Asiedu Nketia asserted, "Anybody interested in a peaceful election must begin demanding transparency and fairness in elections. You don’t sleep over injustice and then come around to call for peace."

He added, “If indeed you stand for peaceful elections the time is now for you to act to protect lives and properties. We are demanding nothing but free, fair, and credible elections.”