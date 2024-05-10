ModernGhana logo
'Most of my hit songs were written in my University of Ghana days before I left for UK' — Ben Brako

10.05.2024 LISTEN

Renowned Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Bernard George Kobena Brako, popularly known as Ben Brako, has disclosed that many of his chart-topping hits were crafted during his time as a student at the University of Ghana, Legon, before embarking on his musical journey in the United Kingdom.

Ben Brako, celebrated for his contribution to Ghana's highlife music scene with classics like "Mewie" and "Basaa Basaa," reflected on his formative years as a musician during an interview on Y107.9 FM's Mid Morning Radio Show, YLeaderboard Series segment.

He reminisced about the genesis of his hit song "Mewie Magrodzi," which he penned during his university days.

He said, “As a young singer, I had a guitar in my room; I’d just pick it up and then I started to play that first song putting the melody together. The first song I wrote is ‘Mewie Magorodzi’”

Following his academic pursuits at the University of Ghana, Ben Brako travelled to the United Kingdom, where he found a more conducive environment to further develop his musical talents.

Despite his international travels, he emphasized that the core of his musical identity was rooted in the songs he composed during his university days in Ghana.

"I created a lot of the music in Ghana; while I was in the university, before I moved to the UK, and those songs were written to become the best of my hit songs," Ben Brako stated.

