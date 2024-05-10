ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.05.2024 Headlines

Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘Turf war’ between AG, EOCO, OSP indicates they’re not ‘correct’ — Inusah Fuseini

Cecilia Dapaah saga: Turf war between AG, EOCO, OSP indicates theyre not correct —Inusah Fuseini
10.05.2024 LISTEN

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has raised concerns over the ongoing feud between key state institutions involved in investigating corruption allegations against the former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Alhaji Fuseini highlighted the discord between the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) as indicative of a breakdown in the system responsible for combating corruption.

In an interview on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, Alhaji Fuseini lamented the lack of collaboration among these institutions.

He said, “If we are investigating an allegation of crime, it is imperative for the state institutions to collaborate, but if you take a good look at what is happening now, it is a clear indication that they are engaged in a turf war. Everybody is fighting for his turf.”

Alhaji Fuseini specifically cited the case involving former Sanitation Minister Cecelia Dapaah, stressing that the focus should be on uncovering the source of her wealth rather than engaging in jurisdictional disputes.

“The question remains unanswered of where Cecelia Dapaah got her money from. We are not interested in the issue of her keeping money in her bedroom. What every Ghanaian is interested in has got to do with the source of her money and not where she kept the money.

“The Special Prosecutor was investigating into the matter but his mandate centres on corruption and corruption related offences, and breach of the procurement act,” he explained.

The former lawmaker criticised the transfer of the money laundering case docket from the OSP to EOCO, expressing scepticism about the outcome given the Attorney-General's decision not to pursue the matter further.

“The moment the OSP decided to transfer the docket to EOCO to investigate the case of money laundering, I knew the case was over. There was no way the Attorney-General will allow EOCO to investigate Madam Cecelia Dapaah because the President had already stated in his letter to the former Sanitation Minister that she will be vindicated.

“We don’t know the grounds on which the Attorney-General said EOCO cannot investigate the case of money laundering all because OSP did not attach the evidence or documents to the docket,” Inusah Fuseinu said.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

No need to tax churches – Bawumia No need to tax churches – Bawumia

2 hours ago

Voter registration: NPP rebukes NDC over request for serial numbers of BVR kits Voter registration: NPP rebukes NDC over request for serial numbers of BVR kits

2 hours ago

Parliament to summon VRA for failing to dredge Volta estuary for years Parliament to summon VRA for failing to dredge Volta estuary for years 

2 hours ago

Stop the desires for coup d'tat — Ghanaians told Stop the desires for coup d'état — Ghanaians told

2 hours ago

Manhyia Palace bans Tricycle riders on Sunday to climaxes Otumfuo's 25th anniversary celebrations Manhyia Palace bans Tricycle riders on Sunday to climaxes Otumfuo's 25th anniver...

2 hours ago

Blame Supreme Court for limited voter registration challenges – George Opare Addo Blame Supreme Court for limited voter registration challenges – George Opare Add...

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior Political Science lecturer at University of Ghana Excessive partisanship breeds madness — Prof Gyampo on NPP’s defence of cedi dep...

4 hours ago

Ben Boakye, Executive Director of Africa Centre for Energy Policy ACEP PDS scandal: ‘The totality of Ghana’s loss is the ‘dumor’ being experienced toda...

4 hours ago

677,140 births and 50,992 deaths recorded in 2022 - Statistical Report 677,140 births and 50,992 deaths recorded in 2022 - Statistical Report

6 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress Ghana’s electoral commission is one that trusts thieves — Omane Boamah

Just in....
body-container-line