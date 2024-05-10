10.05.2024 LISTEN

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has raised concerns over the ongoing feud between key state institutions involved in investigating corruption allegations against the former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Alhaji Fuseini highlighted the discord between the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) as indicative of a breakdown in the system responsible for combating corruption.

In an interview on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, Alhaji Fuseini lamented the lack of collaboration among these institutions.

He said, “If we are investigating an allegation of crime, it is imperative for the state institutions to collaborate, but if you take a good look at what is happening now, it is a clear indication that they are engaged in a turf war. Everybody is fighting for his turf.”

Alhaji Fuseini specifically cited the case involving former Sanitation Minister Cecelia Dapaah, stressing that the focus should be on uncovering the source of her wealth rather than engaging in jurisdictional disputes.

“The question remains unanswered of where Cecelia Dapaah got her money from. We are not interested in the issue of her keeping money in her bedroom. What every Ghanaian is interested in has got to do with the source of her money and not where she kept the money.

“The Special Prosecutor was investigating into the matter but his mandate centres on corruption and corruption related offences, and breach of the procurement act,” he explained.

The former lawmaker criticised the transfer of the money laundering case docket from the OSP to EOCO, expressing scepticism about the outcome given the Attorney-General's decision not to pursue the matter further.

“The moment the OSP decided to transfer the docket to EOCO to investigate the case of money laundering, I knew the case was over. There was no way the Attorney-General will allow EOCO to investigate Madam Cecelia Dapaah because the President had already stated in his letter to the former Sanitation Minister that she will be vindicated.

“We don’t know the grounds on which the Attorney-General said EOCO cannot investigate the case of money laundering all because OSP did not attach the evidence or documents to the docket,” Inusah Fuseinu said.