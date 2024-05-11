2024 elections: Resign if you can't be faithful to party - Sagnarigu NDC PC descends on party executives

11.05.2024 LISTEN

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Sagnarigu Constituency of the Northern Region, Hon. Atta Issah has openly criticized some executives in the constituency for their lackadaisical approach towards the party’s efforts in the upcoming December Polls.

In an engagement with some party stalwarts and executives in the Constituency, Hon Issah particularly mentioned the Dungu Branch Executives and expressed frustration at their reluctance to actively participate in the campaign efforts.

He described those executives as timid and saboteurs, indicating that their lack of commitment was inimical to the success of the Party both in the constituency and at the national level.

“I am surprised by the fearsome executives exhibit in joining the campaign,” Issah stated, visibly angry and sweating.

He urged those unwilling to support the party and the Parliamentary Candidate to resign and relinquish their positions.

Issah emphasized the importance of commitment, warning that failure to deliver could have severe consequences for the party.

“If you cannot do the work, hand over your positions,” he asserted, stressing the need for dedicated efforts to secure victory.

Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, the candidate cautioned that the party would not forgive the Branch Executives if polling stations were lost after the elections.

He accused the Dungu Branch Executives of sabotaging the collective efforts of the Parliamentary Candidate and Constituency Executives, labeling their actions as backstabbing.

“I’m specifically referring to Dungu Executives,” Issah clarified, indicating that their actions were undermining the overall campaign strategy.