"This nonsense must stop" — Lawrence Tetteh vows to march to Jubilee House over Akufo-Addo's refusal to assent to anti-LGBTQ bill

Dr Lawrence Tetteh

10.05.2024 LISTEN

Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has openly criticized his fellow clergymen and women for their silence on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill yet to receive presidential assent after it was passed in February this year.

Although the bill is currently in the Supreme Court challenging its constitutionality, Dr. Tetteh believes President Akufo-Addo should have promptly signed the bill into law.

Dr Lawrence was adamant about marching to the seat of government should the president fail to sign the bill if the Supreme Court rules.

"I’ll march to the Jubilee House. I think it's about time we make politicians know we voted them into power. The cowardice that Christian leaders and religious leaders have been reduced to is a shame and I'm embarrassed by some of our clergymen," Dr. Tetteh declared.

"As much as we are interested in our titles, in the big titles, and who we are and how long we've served, I'm yet to hear certain people speak against these manners. And for me, that is a shame. And so it starts from my home too," he added.

Dr. Tetteh emphasized the need for all religious leaders, regardless of denomination to speak out for the president to sign it into law. "It starts from the clergymen. It starts from the religious clerics. It starts from the home of the Chief Iman. It starts from the Chairman of Christian Council. It starts from the Apostolic leaders. It starts from Apostolic fathers. It also starts from the Catholics, Methodists, Presbyterians, and Anglicans. But also beyond that, it starts from the charismatic leaders," he stressed.

He added, "We've been too quiet. And as much as we are grumbling, everybody wants to impress certain people and that nonsense, for me, must stop."

The clergyman is among some religious leaders and groups mounting pressure on the President to sign the bill into law.

The bill, officially known as the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill criminalizes the promotion, advocacy, and funding of the group.

Persons caught in these acts face up to a three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.