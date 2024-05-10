ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Transport Minister sues Law Platform Editor for defamation

Social News Transport Minister sues Law Platform Editor for defamation
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has taken legal action against Jonathan Owusu Asare, the Lead Editor of the Law Platform, following a defamatory publication.

Owusu Asare, in an online article dated May 7, 2024, alleged that the Transport Minister and his wife were dragged to court for purportedly engaging in ‘land grabbing’ with the assistance of state security personnel.

The publication further stated, “The Minister for transport and his wife Mrs Wilhemina Asiamah are due for court on Thursday, the 9th of May, 2024 for unlawfully entering and trespassing on land located at the prime and much sought after Tse Addo residential enclave”.

The Plaintiff stated that the Defendant portrayed him as a criminal who abuses his office.

“The Plaintiff says that the said publication of the Defendant on his website, The Law Platform, is defamatory of the Plaintiff’s hard-earned reputation as a public servant with several years of service.

“The Plaintiff avers that in terms of the comments made by the Defendant, pleaded in Paragraph 7 above, the Defendant meant and was understood to mean that the Plaintiff is a criminal, taking forcefully what does not belong to him and the abusing his office as a public officer.”

Among other things, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah is seeking compensatory damages, and a retraction and publication of an apology.

“An order directed at the Defendant to retract the said defamatory statement made about the Plaintiff and published on The Law Platform online portal.

“An order directed at the Defendant to publish an apology to the Plaintiff in the following manner; i. By making three (3) publications of the apology on The Law Platform online portal ii. By making one publication in a national daily newspaper”.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

2024 elections: Resign if you can't be faithful to party - Sagnarigu NDC PC descends on party executives 2024 elections: Resign if you can't be faithful to party - Sagnarigu NDC PC desc...

42 minutes ago

Five arrested, remanded over alleged murder of two police officersat Transacco Five arrested, remanded over alleged murder of two police officers at Transacco

1 hour ago

Tax exemptions better than incentives for churches – Tax Analyst tell Bawumia Tax exemptions better than incentives for churches – Tax Analyst tell Bawumia

1 hour ago

Transport Minister sues Law Platform Editor for defamation Transport Minister sues Law Platform Editor for defamation

2 hours ago

Voter registration: Police arrest NPP Treasurer for Mpohor for registering minor Voter registration: Police arrest NPP Treasurer for Mpohor for registering minor

3 hours ago

Dr Lawrence Tetteh "This nonsense must stop" — Lawrence Tetteh vows to march to Jubilee House over ...

3 hours ago

2024 elections: If indeed you stand for peaceful elections the time is now for you to act — Asiedu Nketia to Ghanaians 2024 elections: “If indeed you stand for peaceful elections the time is now for ...

4 hours ago

Bernard Mornah I have the attributes to be president of this country — Bernard Monarh

4 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah saga: Turf war between AG, EOCO, OSP indicates theyre not correct —Inusah Fuseini Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘Turf war’ between AG, EOCO, OSP indicates they’re not ‘cor...

4 hours ago

Bawumia Ghana will become the first African country to embrace blockchain-powered gover...

Just in....
body-container-line