Stonebwoy is my Enemy - Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Dance-Hall musician Shatta Wale has maintained that a fellow dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy is his enemy even as they all belong to entertainment giant Zylofon Media.

Shatta Wale was signed and unveiled as the latest member of the Zylofon Music Record Label which already has popular Ghanaian artistes like Stonebwoy, Becca, Joyce Blessing and Kumi Guitar.

At a spectacular event held at the head office of Zylofon Media in Accra , Shatta wale had the opportunity to perform to a charged and enthused audience who had come to support him .

During his performance, he paused and told the crowd that Stonebwoy is his brother within the confines of Zylofon, Media because they need to ensure good working relations but he will still consider him as an enemy any other place or time they meet outside work.

"You see as I come here right now, I no say people go think d so how e go do Stonebwoy, you see Stonebwoy, for here e be my brother! For town e be my enemy! E be so we dey come do the thing e no be say play play thing", Shatta Wale asserted as captured by Attracivemustapha.com.









