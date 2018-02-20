Shatta Wale Apologises For 'Cursing' Media Practitioners

Shatta Wale has apologised to the media for invoking God's wrath against all those who criticised the late dancehall artiste Ebony when she was alive.

The controversial musician, born Charles Nii Amarh Mensah, accused the media of blatantly discrediting the artiste on their various platforms.

He did not spare media practitioners in his emotionally packed tribute at the one-week celebration of the late singer at St Martin de Porres School in Dansoman on Sunday.

Speaking to Hitz FM’s Prince Tsegah on Showbiz Fylla, Shatta Wale stated that he was taken over by emotions hence his comments.

Nevertheless, he apologised saying, “…because of people like you [Prince Tsegah] I will apologise. I will also apologise to some of them who felt hurt by what I said…”

However, Shatta Wale urged critics to criticise constructively devoid of hurting the feelings of other people.

He used Ebony as an example stating that critics bashed her on a daily basis just because of a brand she chose for herself.

“…Some people always bashed Ebony and even made fun out of it. You can criticise but don’t make fun out of it. Don’t criticise us too much…,” he noted. - Hitz FM