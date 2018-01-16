Out Now: Shaimi - Love & Kwacha

Shaimi, a Renzel Music signed act is here with his debut single after been signed to the Label in October 2017.

The young rapper brings to us this hiphop jam to define how Love & Money blends for a perfect relationship.

This mind blowing song features rising Ghanaian female singer “Muanda” who added amazing vocals to make this jam one of a kind.

The song is produced by talent producer LiquidBeatz.

Please find here the official video to this banger!

YouTube Link: