Young Chorus Voice Does Magic On Me – Actress Reveals

Ghanaian actress Kudi Forson popularly known on our screens as Kudi Baby has just made a revelation on her timeline, talking about her feelings for up and coming singer Young Chorus.

Kudi Baby says Young Chorus is one musician who turns her on and anytime she listens to his voice, she gets so soaked in the lyrics.

According to Kudi Baby, she usually dream of making love with Young Chorus and she can’t keep hiding how she feels so it’s about time she lets the world know.

She posted.

“Guys need [your] help in reaching out 2 Young Chorus. I [have] fallen in [love] [with] [this] guy and my biggest wish is [to] meet him.”

“I [haven’t] been able [to] meet him in person but if anyone of [you] here [have] his contact or knows where he hangs out [please] let me know.”

“I was on set with Lil Win some time ago but was shy to ask him to give me Young Chorus' number because of the role was playing.”

“But this time can’t take it anymore. [Please] help me out. His voice is killing me, his lyrics are getting to me to the extent of taking him to my dreams. And can someone tell him to reply [to] my [messages] on FB? AH!”

For those of you who don’t know Young Chorus, he is one of Ghana's young musicians, who got into the limelight after collaborating with popular actor; Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win on his "Mama Boss Papa" hit song.

He collaborated with Lil Win on series of songs, including "I Dont Think Far", "Choices", to mention but few.

He has just released a song titled "Meyada Wo" which translates to English as "Im feeling You" and the song is gradually becoming music lover's favorite.

Kudi Baby needs your help in reaching out to Young Chorus.