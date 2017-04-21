Fatau Keita, a singer, songwriter, guitarist and percussionist who blends the Dagomba language with highlife music, will this Sunday, April 23 stage a live musical performance at the +233 Bar & Grill in Accra.
Fatau who has performed on a number of local and international platforms will dazzle the crowd with his stagecraft that has endeared him to the hearts of music lovers.
With a deep passion for acoustic music and string melodies, Fatau Keita who has managed to woo audiences in Ghana and beyond with his style of performance is expected to perform for long hours.
Fatau Keita has promised to thrill music fans to their satisfaction, adding that the night will not be an ordinary one, but historic.
The musician who will perform with his Naawuni Bie will use the event to outdoor his new singles.
The 'Selina' hitmaker who will be performing alongside some selected Ghanaian artistes said in a chat with BEATWAVES that “over the years, I have never disappointed my fans, and this event will not be different. This will be my second time of performing at +233 Bar and Grill and I want to use this opportunity to tell my fans to come to the event in their numbers to have fun.”
The organiser of the event, Enock Agyepong of Speech Productions, has also promised that the event which will be nothing less than spectacular performances, adding that Fatau Keita and other artistes billed for the event have promised to live up to expectation.
Fatau Keita Rocks +233 Bar & Grill This Sunday
By George Clifford Owusu
