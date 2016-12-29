Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Dancehall News | 29 December 2016 15:42 CET

Shatta Wale to give lucky fan a car on New Year's Day

By MyJoyOnline

A lucky fan of Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale will receive a brand-new car from the act on New Year’s Day.

The car, a Toyota Camry, will be given to a diehard fan of the artiste as part of his way of showing appreciation to his aficionados.

The ‘Mahama Paper’ hit singer will give out the car at the Tigo Festival of Lights and Music which kicks off on New Year’s Eve at the Junction Mall.

The mall will come alive with fantastic music performances from top artistes are Ghanaians prepare to usher in 2017.

Patrons will also be treated to a spectacular display of fireworks and lights at the event.

Artistes billed to thrill revellers include Obaapa Christy, Cwesi Oteng and Shatta Wale.

The event will start at 7pm and will see back to back performances from several gospel musicians until the countdown to the New Year.

This will be followed by a well-coordinated and spectacular display of fireworks and lights.

‘Dancehall King’, Shatta Wale will take over the stage on New Year’s Day to thrill patrons to impressive catalogue of his hit songs. He will also present the car after that.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Dancehall News

The path to greatest is very rough,hard & sometimes dangerous but don't give up because it's just some few steps before you get there.BY:ADEOLA,[email protected]
By: Aderonmu Adeola
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img