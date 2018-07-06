modernghana logo

46 minutes ago | Nollywood Fashion

Actress, Mercy Johnson Flaunts Growing Daughters in Matching outfit

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, might be having plans towards having her fourth child but she is not in a haste to get pregnant as she gushes each day over her three girls God has blessed her with.

The actress is bent on being the best mother for her daughters and she is not stopping at ensuring that they come out the best in whatever they do.

Mercy and her hubby could not hide how pretty their daughters, Angel and Purity, are as they stepped out in matching outfit.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

