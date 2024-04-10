ModernGhana logo
[VIDEO]: Actor drowns 9-hours after sharing ‘scary’ video of him, three others riding a boat

General News Nollywood actor Junior Pope Odonwodo
Nollywood actor Junior Pope Odonwodo lost his life in a devastating boating accident while returning from a film shoot along the Anam River in Anambra State in Nigeria.

Accompanied by three other actors, Junior Pope embarked on the journey back from the movie location, only to meet a tragic fate on the river.

Just nine hours prior to the accident, Junior Pope shared a video on social media, recorded the day before.

In the video, he could be seen on the boat, expressing concerns about the lack of safety measures, particularly the absence of life jackets, while fervently praying for a safe journey.

He said, "Na only me them born, I get 3 children abi you go raise them?

"See me lamenting……The risk we take to entertain you - crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket…… Na wahoooooo …. Who does that ??"

However, fate took a cruel turn as Junior Pope, along with the three other individuals, reportedly drowned during their return trip.

Following the accident, the bodies of Junior Pope and the other victims were recovered from the river.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

