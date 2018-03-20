modernghana logo

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Kate Henshaw Looking like a Billion Bucks

Pretty Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is proving to her fans that it is good to have good exercises as it helps the body look revitalised and makes one look healthy.

The actress proved that when she recently stepped out in a sexy outfit which goes to show how young she looks and still attractive to prospective suitors.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo

