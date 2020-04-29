ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.04.2020 Health

Covid-19: Check The Regional Breakdown Of Cases

By News Desk
Covid-19: Check The Regional Breakdown Of Cases
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
Listen to article

A total of 1,671 novel coronavirus cases has been recorded as of April 28, 2020.

There have been 16 deaths and 188 recoveries.
Regional breakdown

  • Greater Accra – 1,433
  • Ashanti Region – 84
  • Eastern Region – 57
  • Upper East Region -18
  • Oti Region -17
  • Central Region – 17
  • Northern Region – 13
  • Volta Region – 11
  • Western Region -9
  • Upper West Region -8
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

[Watch] ‘Why Govt Can’t Prosecute NAM 1’ – Kennedy Agyapong ...
2 hours ago

'Lockdown Has Produced 9,000 Unwanted Pregnancies In Just Th...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line