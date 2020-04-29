Covid-19: Check The Regional Breakdown Of Cases By News Desk Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Listen to articleA total of 1,671 novel coronavirus cases has been recorded as of April 28, 2020.There have been 16 deaths and 188 recoveries.Regional breakdown Greater Accra – 1,433 Ashanti Region – 84 Eastern Region – 57 Upper East Region -18 Oti Region -17 Central Region – 17 Northern Region – 13 Volta Region – 11 Western Region -9 Upper West Region -8 CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
