Talensi: World Vision Donate PPE To Help Fight COVID-19

World Vision International Ghana (WVI-GH) has presented Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), valued at 3000 US dollars to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to help fight the spread of the coronavirus 2019.

The presentation was made to the Talensi, Kasena Nanakana West and Builsa South District Health Directorates at the World Vision Office at Tongo in Upper East Region.

World Vision is a Christian relief, development, and advocacy organization dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. As a humanitarian organization, they are committed to help fight COVID-19 to pave way for development in the world.

The items included respirators, surgical gloves, handwashing equipment, protective hand glove, spectacles, face mask overalls, posters and flyers among others. Speaking to the media, the cluster Programme Manager of World Vision Tongo Robert Pwazaga indicated that, in times like this, it calls for concerted efforts to help salvage lives and as such, information, education, and communication are very crucial and advised all and sundry to do more that regard.

Mr. Pwazaga explained that COVID-19 affects the wellbeing of children and people are dying the world over whilst others are struggling to make ends meet.

He stated that, one of the core values of WV is that they are responsive to people and society's needs at any given time. They are therefore joining hands with all organization and Governments to help fight the disease.

It was against this backdrop that WV, partners, and donors have put a resource together to help them support the District in which they operate.

The Upper East Regional Deputy Director of Public Health Dr. Josaphate Nyuzagl who received the items on behalf of the Regional Health Director, expressed appreciation to WV for their support to help fight the pandemic Dr. Nyuzgl said COVID-19 is a global problem and the figures keep changing rapidly.

He gave the global statistics as seven hundred and seventeen thousand people have been confirmed having the disease, with over thirty-three thousand deaths and over one hundred and ninety-nine countries and territories are affected.

He added that, Ghana recorded one hundred and fifty-two (152) fortunately ten (10) cases from the Upper East Region sent to Kumasi Center for collaborative research, seven have been tested negative leaving the remaining three yet to come.