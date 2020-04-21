Covid-19: Global Counts Hit 170,418 Deaths By News Desk Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Listen to articleTotal coronavirus related deaths around the world stands at 170,418. This is according to the Johns Hopkins University in its latest update. It says confirmed cases globally has increased to 2,478,948. Affected countries remain 185. ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemic
Total coronavirus related deaths around the world stands at 170,418.
This is according to the Johns Hopkins University in its latest update.
It says confirmed cases globally has increased to 2,478,948.
Affected countries remain 185.
---Daily Guide