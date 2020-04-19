COVID-19: Nigeria Records 19 Deaths

Listen to article

Nigeria has recorded 19 covid-19 related deaths, says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Centre made this known in a tweet, saying the deaths were recorded as at Saturday, April 18.

It says confirmed cases were 541 and discharged 166.

It however says “yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process.”

“Therefore, as at April 18, 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths.”

—Daily Guide