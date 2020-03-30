COVID-19: Mahama Donates PPEs To Ridge Hospital

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Sunday donated one hundred sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital in Accra.

The presentation, according to Mr. Mahama, follows reports of shortage of PPE and other materials required by the frontline medical personnel at the hospital in their fight against the coronavirus.

The Ridge Hospital has become, virtually, the main facility that is helping with the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Mahama who is also the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed the hope that the items presented will help in protecting the staff of the hospital as they go about their work.

“We all, Ghana, appreciate the work you are doing. You are the frontline defence of the population against the disease and we must all support you to be able to protect us”.

The items presented include 100 full sets of PPE, 100 gum boots, 120 doctors scrubs, 50 patients gowns, 30 theatre gowns and 400 packs of bottled drinking water.

Medical Director in charge of the Ridge Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh, in thanking the former President and the NDC, noted that the items presented “are really the things that we have been lacking, particularly the PPE, surgical face masks, coveralls, and the items that are really needed”.

“The other day I was describing a situation that when the staff want to gown and attend to a patient, it takes up to about 20 to 30 minutes to complete the gowning. And the items that are used after one usage, you have to discard all of them, and come in for a fresh one. It is for this reason that the demand is so high”.

President Mahama was accompanied by the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the Chair of the NDC COVID-19 Technical Team, Prosper Bani and the MP for Klottey Korle Dr. Zanetor Agemang-Rawlings.

---citinewsroom