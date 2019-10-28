KIMATHI Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Day In Accra

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team has advised the public to reject unproven treatments from quack doctors when diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

A medical doctor at of Korle Bu Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team, Dr. Amma Anima Aboah, Breast Cancer is the commonest female cancer in Ghana with women between 40 and 49 years mostly affected and predicted to increase.

Speaking to Class News on sidelines of the event, Dr. Amma Anima Aboah advised Breast Cancer patients to seek professional medical treatments and avoid unproven treatments.

"Based on the statistics we know that Breast Cancer is the commonest female cancer in Ghana, and it's predicted to increase based on the fact that we have various lifestyle changes such as diets saturated with fats and expected to increase. We know most women who get Breast Cancer are between the ages of 40 and 49, my advice is that as soon as you notice changes in your breast, you report to a qualified doctor who'll give you appropriate treatment, quack doctor is not the right place to go else you waste your time", she told Class FM's Jerry Akornor.

According to some participants, Madam Akua Pinamang Addae of 2019 Planning Committee and Lawyer Valery Atuwo of Kimathi and Partners Law Firm, the exercise is part of their agenda to intensify Breast Cancer fight.

"What actually encourage us to do this is because most people are uniformed about the Breast Cancer, so we thought it will be a good idea as a firm to with both women and men to have this awareness day to educate ourselves on some of the myths and we've been educated a lot, for once we know that it's not the size of our breast that determine whether you're prone to the disease, regular check up is critical and necessary and we are going to put that into practise", they told Class FM.

KIMATHI PARTNERS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS DAY is set aside to devise ways to scale up Breast Cancer fight to compliment government's efforts to minimise the rising cases of the disease. Breast Cancer screening has been organised as part of efforts to celebrate the day.