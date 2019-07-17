Columbia Asia Hospital Sarjapur Road Adjudged Excellence In Healthcare Operations

Columbia Asia Hospital Sarjapur Road one of the leading multi-specialty chain of hospitals in India, has been honored at the Express Healthcare Awards 2019 as the winner of Excellence in Healthcare Operations using IT Enabled Processes in the industry.

The award seeked to recognize the vital contributions of private hospitals and industry leaders to enhance healthcare in India.

Sharing the delight on receiving the award, Manisha Kumar, General Manager, Columbia Asia Sarjapur Road said “This award is a testament to the fact that we not only have the best processes and smartest IT systems to seamlessly manage all patient records, and patient’s journey in the hospital but also that our people are efficient and proficient in using the systems to the ensure the service given to our patients is of the highest levels”.

About Columbia Asia

Columbia Asia is an international private healthcare company founded by an American entrepreneur, Mr. Daniel Baty in 1996. From the outset, Columbia Asia envisioned to provide quality, affordable healthcare services easily accessed by people wherever they live - driven by our vision statement, a passion for making people better. It is owned by an investment fund, International Columbia US, LLC (ICU). In 2016, Mitsui & Co., a Japanese conglomerate with deep operating experience in Asia joined as a shareholder in ICU.

Today, Columbia Asia is one of the largest and fastest-growing hospital groups in Asia. It currently has 12 hospitals in Malaysia, 11 in India, 2 in Vietnam and 3 in Indonesia.

With more than 200 beds Columbia Asia hospital Sarjapur Road leverages modern technology to provide efficient specialist care and to reduce the length of hospital stays which results in more cost-effective care. The hospital provides a wide array of specialist services such as General Surgery, cardiac surgery, nephrology, urology, Pediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedics, Internal Medicine, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Bariatric surgery and more. These are appropriately supported by ancillary services that include an Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Care Unit, Physiotherapy, Laboratory, Pharmacy, and Imaging.

At Columbia Asia, strict clinical governance, ethics and excellence are demanded.