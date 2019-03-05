America test-fires Ebola weapon in Africa

Humanity is forsaken. Deliberate crime for Political, Economic and Scientific power is increasing. The weak and the vulnerable are in a mess and not thinking. The arsenals of a whole continent are pointed at the people of its own, leaving the continent unprotected, poor and ailing. Only God knows how many people have died from Ebola.

It is believed that the Americans whom we trust as our friends and philanthropists are behind most of the woes of Africa, including Ebola and Aids. A number of humanists including Johan van Dogen have written articles suggesting that the Ebola outbreak in Africa is not caused by bats or bush meats but rather a biological weapon by the World’s unchallengeable superpower, America.

No wonder that president Obama sent about 3000 strong American marines to Liberia, Sierra Leon, Senegal and Dr Congo in 2015 to help fight Ebola. “The US military has said it plans a force of 3,200 troops in Liberia and Senegal… to fight against the deadly virus, but said it has approval to expand the mission to nearly 4,000 if needed” NDTV News (October 09, 2014).

Teachers teach students, coaches train players and doctors treat patients. What has the American army got to do with the fight against Ebola, if the disease is not orchestrated by the army as the humanists believe? Have we asked ourselves why those strange diseases do not occur in Egypt, Morocco, Libya, Tunisia and Algeria? Is it right to say that the sub-Saharan Africans (black Africans) do not think well or they are not conscious of internal security?

Africa must find its own responses to fight diseases than to rely on the so-called social workers from some parts of Europe and America. Neither should we believe in the American marines to fight epidemics in Africa. We need to test new vaccines in our laboratories before trying them on patients.

The animals might have been deliberately infected with the viruses in our unprotected forests or bushes where any foreigner can enter freely to perform medical trials they wish.

Africa is suppressed and brutalised. It is time for our power-greedy leaders and brutal dictators like Paul Biya of Cameroon, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Paul Kagami of Rwanda to think. It is time for every African in Africa to be a national vigilante and not a political vigilante; to be mindful of the activities of foreigners in our countries.

