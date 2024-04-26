Have NPP shot themselves in the foot and limping into opposition?

NPP, the comparatively lesser evil, have unfortunately shot themselves in the foot hence limping into opposition. They have far ahead of schedule handed victory in election 2024 to the greater evil NDC. Are they aware of this?

NPP to be honest with Ghanaians are as corrupt as the NDC. It is not only in the alleged or otherwise, embezzlement of public funds but confirmed abuses of power even within the execution of their internal policies.

These abuses were manifested when voting to approve or disapprove the president’s nominee, Samuel Addai Agyekum, for the post of District Chief Executive for the Kumawu Sekyere District.

The late Philip Basoah, the member of parliament for Kumawu constituency was disallowed entry to the venue where the vote was taking place by armed police and military personnel, although he had the right by law to be present in the room.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and all the NPP leaders contacted about this incident didn’t give a hoot about it. They allowed the illegality so committed in the election and approval of Samuel Addai Agyekum as DCE to stand. Shameful though.

During their recent by-elections and presidential-candidate election by the delegates, the abuses that unfolded were enormous and open to the Ghanaian public and the world. What a shame!

No wonder that there has been a split in NPP with Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng aka Alan Cash moving out to form his independent Butterfly Party. Not only him, but many more becoming nonchalant and lackadaisical about the direction and fate of NPP, the recipe for disaster, come December 7, 2024.

These divisions and lack of interest by some splinter groups within the party, is how the NPP have shot themselves in the foot, damaging their ability and enthusiasm to succeed in their determination to win the upcoming December 7thgeneral elections to “break the 8”, a seeming political gimmick.

Does the bible not say in Matthew, 12:25: “And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.”?

How does the NPP hope to stand, thus, win the election amid their unceasing divisions and apathy? You just explain it to me. I can’t get it.

Unless they resolve their differences and come back together as quickly as possible, they must count themselves already defeated and out of the December 2024 general elections race.

In all their corrupt practices that I abhor with vehemence, they are the lesser evil when compared with NDC, hence are preferable to rule Ghana, if I had my own way.

The NPP are more visionary, dedicated, dynamic and overflowing with ideas and policies gradually able to develop Ghana than their rival NDC.

Once, the late Madam Dwentuaa from Kumawu, the mother of Dr Kwabena Duffour, said in response to the litigious misbehaviour by a section of her extended family that “Even between two slaves, there is always a senior slave”.

I am not going to elaborate on what led her to utter that statement but citing her in paraphrase, “Between two devils, there is a lesser devil”, to prove a point to Ghanaians. Thus, between two corrupt political parties, one is less corrupt, more visionary, dedicated, dynamic, deliver on their promises than the other.

NPP in this case fits the description of the better between the two if Ghanaians would be honest enough to give the devil his due.

I will only advise the leadership of NPP to seriously start to address their differences, fix the fissures opened and widening in the party to get the members united for a common purpose.

Again, they must stop their reprehensible acts of obvious corruption that are putting the likes of Rockson Adofo off.

Should they fail to do as suggested, then adieu to NPP and I shall see them languishing in opposition come December 7, 2024, general election.

The one overflowing with wisdom from Kumawu/Asiampa soil has spoken, take it, or leave it.

I hope I have not become anyone’s enemy by speaking the truth.

In Galatians 4:16, Apostle Paul asks the Galatians, “Have I therefore become your enemy because I tell you the truth?”

“A true friend tells the truth even when the truth hurts. The truth hurt the Galatians because they would have to renounce their prized false teaching”.

The quotes above should tell NPP volumes about how seriously I expect them to get their act together. Unless they have opted to go into opposition, they will seriously adhere to the writer’s advice to them.

Rockson Adofo