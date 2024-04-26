For the serious attention of Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.)

26.04.2024 LISTEN

The hopes of many a Ghanaian youth desiring better for themselves and Ghana, was dashed when Kennedy Agyapong lost the NPP presidential-candidate election voted by the NPP delegates across the country. They could see the realisation of future better Ghana in him.

Kennedy as of writing this publication, is seen by many Ghanaians, especially the youths, as the most serious politician who has the welfare of Ghana at heart. He is honest, impartial, visionary, well-focused and dedicated to the service of his country and people.

Among all the Ghanaian politicians, he is the most outstanding and well prepared to enforce the obedience of the laws.

The lack of enforcement of the laws has caused Ghana to take one step forward and two backwards all the time to culminate in her despicable status and description of being a “shithole country” by former American President Donald Trump.

Without enforcing the application of the laws, no country can prosper to the admiration of her citizens. No wonder that Ghana is in a total mess with rubbish strewn about in the towns, cities, and villages; the police personnel openly collecting bribes from motorists, civil servants not working their expected number of hours to earn their salaries, judges delaying the hearing of cases if not taking bribes to pronounce judgment in favour of the highest bidder, etc.

In order not to bore anyone down with lengthy narrations as to why Kennedy could have been the best president Ghana is yet to have, I will go straight to address the point for publishing this article meant for the attention of Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy, you fought a good battle in attempts to render an unqualified service to your nation and people. However, you could not make it as dreamed. You sadly lost the election. That notwithstanding, you should not recoil into a hole, hibernating when your services are most needed.

Come out to assist Dr Alhaji Bawumia in a capacity as future Vice President, minister or any such position that can help you serve your country as best you can.

You have left imprints in the minds and hearts of many a selfless Ghanaian that you hold the key to unlock the door in which is hidden the development of Ghana. You are one deemed most capable, and have demonstrated the ability, to enforce the obedience of the laws by Ghanaians.

To fellow Ghanaians, please be aware that Kennedy has the key to the success of Ghana in his hands right now. Therefore, he should not retreat into any burrow, unconcerned about however the politics of Ghana plays out, possibly bringing John Dramani Mahama and NDC back into power come December 2024 general elections.

No, John Mahama is not the better alternative so Kennedy should not enhance Mahama’s chances by staying away from Dr Bawumia and NPP in their aspirations to break the 8.

Kennedy had better get actively involved upon the assurance that he will be permitted to act freely to implement his farsighted policies and programmes able to bring about the desired socio-economic advancement to Ghana.

Nobody should write off Kennedy based on his insults. Just assess him on whether he can enforce the laws, the lack of which is the downfall of Ghana.

NPP unite. Unite to break the 8 for the better of Ghana.

I am looking forward to see Kennedy got actively involved in the politics of NPP to right the wrongs both in the party and in Ghana.