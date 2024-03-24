Blacks are Blacks and Whites are Whites

24.03.2024 LISTEN

"Karl...I am telling you when people used to look at my former African wife and me they seemed to be jealous of the relationship. They never knew such a marriage was hard, hard work. To be married to a woman is something else but when married to an African woman higher blood pressure is guaranteed."

"Fred, elaborate further."

"Karl, we whites set goals and plan by prioritizing the steps to take to achieve these goals incorporating all needed and foreseeable aspects along the way. She complained about my handling of our finances as from Africa more and unexpected demands for funds raised over time. When I told her her family should not suck out our blood but give us space for our dreams she got angry and held the African problem against me. She stressed that she was also working and had a right to her money which I never had disputed. I unsuccessfully tried to make her understand that when we want to achieve our own goals the financial plan I had drafted would have brought us there. She wanted both her dreams in Germany and to make her family in Africa happy. I decided to leave the management of her finances to her and gave her all our ATM cards."

"Fred, great move. Then there was finally peace in the house!"

"Karl...far from it. She refused to take charge of our finances...but continued to complain about my management."

"Fred, contradictory!"

"We had a company together and I dashed it to her before the divorce. For one year I trained her to manage the company and make a good living of it."

"Fred, very good move."

"Karl...three months after we separated and she was in total control of the company the company collapsed."

"Fred, the company you managed to survive for years throughout bad and better times?"

"Karl, exactly that company. It often reminds me of the fairy tale of German brothers Grimm 'The fisher and his wife' from 1812. The similarities are striking!"

"Fred...from many mixed couples I hear the same. African blood is so strong that African families and their madness can collapse such a marriage. Africa is nothing for the weak-hearted but it takes a lion's heart to see such a relationship through. Especially when the woman is black and the husband is white. In such moments the female emotional and often irrational behavior comes through while the man is trying with his logical thinking to make sense of it all. Instead of the black woman as a white woman would do to leave him and find happiness in the arms of another man which the husband mostly never opposes of such ladies putting further emotions and complaints on him."

"Karl, exactly. Marriage is not by force but by choice and agreement. If two people no longer agree with each other they can...hopefully in peace...go their ways, no problem. But you don't see my underlying point."

"Fred, and this is what?"

"Karl, not only such mixed relationships are very hard work but in this small tiny universe between black and white the problem of Africa and the world of the white man comes to light...in this microcosmos. Africans do not think far, not for generations but for the moment. Planning for the future is not in their blood and financial planning is not meaningful for them. They live anyhow for the moment and tell you as a white man they can manage their own affairs with their African way of life. They see no need to change and as they are not willing to change the white man will use his capacity to change and improve to his advantage and to stand above the black man in all ways."

"Fred, who to blame?"

"Karl, everyone is born free to make his own choices. But to blame others for their wrong choices falls on dead ears before the Lord."

"Amen and Amen, Fred."