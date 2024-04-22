Machines can fight a "peaceful" war

22.04.2024 LISTEN

Unlike Kings of the past ready to stand and fight personally on the battlefields politicians of today give orders from the comfort of their sheltered offices. In theory, they know about the suffering on the battlefields but not in their hearts. The decision of the USA Biden administration to impose sanctions against Israel Orthodox IDF units for committed war crimes must be seen against the background that the USA under all administrations refused to submit their citizens to any International human and war crimes courts.

Citizens as soldiers put their lives at risk at any moment of a war. They do this out of personal values, as mandated by national laws, or as paid masonries as a source of income. They kill enemies as well as innocent civilians. They see scenes of deaths unimaginable but their adrenaline level and commander's orders keep them fighting on. Any reflection of what they do could potentially make them lose their lives.

The extraordinary adrenaline level causes massive cases of rape, torcher, and looting of properties as seen in all wars ever fought in history. Willing to sacrifice life for the state and others is the last resource humans as citizens can turn to. Therefore it must have a personal reward embedded.

Machines like drones and self-firing missiles have no emotions but operate rationally. More sophisticated iron domes and drones in the future wars will fight each other. Blood flow will more and more be replaced by fighting money and technology against each other with the capability of precision targeting.

To think that as in some parts of the world, peace has prevailed for generations it will forever continue even among friends is an ignorant statement that stands in opposition to the laws and regulations of history, a constant change of borders and political systems.

War crime laws will have to be adopted for the new faces of war. How could machines be brought to justice when self-operating the action? Can their operators, inventors, or software engineers be made liable for any casualty? Has ever any nation thought about it?

Machines will not rape, torcher, and loot. Sophisticated warning systems will probably ensure houses will not get bombarded while people are still inside. The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East should be seen as a reason to reassess warfare and the moral aspects that come with it.

War is never peaceful in its idea of values and actions but human nature. The reality of it certainly will change as humans and their achievements shape the new future of it.