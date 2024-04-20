Who will kill the white African leader?

20.04.2024 LISTEN

White societies realize that exploiting Africa was very profitable in the past while at present and more so in the future comes with a high price tag (Migration crisis, Civil Wars, famine, etc.). Russia and China not having gone through the same process as Europe did with the time gap will experience the same results. When African soil is dry and empty Africa will only be useful as a market to sell domestically produced goods in foreign lands facing African countries less able to pay for these products.

Africa was dominated by their Colonial Masters. In no time set free and plunged into the unfamiliar system of democracy. Traditional African rulers were placed on the sidelines of African history. The new political black elite painted in the colors of the white man's concept of democracy equipped with their spirit of family and friends priority replaced the white man and his exploitation mentality with the black man's mentality of looting their nations.

The African Union works as a sugarcoating to make the evil have wings to fly and cover their shame under it. Any attempt of the white man for economic and geopolitical greed to misuse Africa needs to be blocked by black African leaders but it is not. Instead, their relationship is like a black rose with a rotten smell.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder offered in 2000 in the course of the preparation of the World Exhibition in Hanover/Germany Thomas Akwasi Owusu-Afriye, a German citizen at that time with Ghanaian roots (settled in Hamburg Wandsbek at the age of eighteen) and nephew to the current King of the Ashanti, Otumfo Osei Tutu II, potentially his successor, to be pushed onto the Golden Stool to manage the migration crisis in the interest of Germany and the European Union. In the Police Headquarters at Berliner Tor/Hamburg/Germany, he refused the offer stating that his uncle was next in line to the throne.

White men's countries took in several African nations to the instrument of killing African leaders with a good heart for their countries, e.g. Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah (?) of Ghana, Abdel Nasser of Egypt, or influenced African politics by misinformation and financial support of African leaders in line with their interests.

African countries don't include white people born outside of the nations and by living in Africa having become African nationals in their governments as the black politicians don't want their corrupt mentality to be exposed by an insider or even stopped immediately.

Business flourishes when the fundamental principle of trust is established. A white man as an independent individual with experiences and knowledge accumulated from the word of the white man in many corners of the world most certainly would attract foreign investment into a wise African nation more than a black African leader could achieve. As a guarantor of professionalism in business, he would be able to demonstrate that the interests of both sides can equal partners in the same basket for all parties involved to bear healthy fruits throughout generations to come.

Such a white dual-citizen would not be assassinated by any white country but be the light for white honey bees to find nectar. Rather the jealousy of the new black political elite of Africa would assassinate him in his prayer time when giving thanks to his maker for how far he had brought him and the wise African nation he had the privilege to serve.