22.03.2024

African leaders have only Easter Eggs in their panties

In the UK the prices for Easter Eggs from Cadbury, Lindt or Ferrero have gone up by 50-55, 4% from low prices due to the bad weather conditions of West Africa (Sky News, 7:16 am, 20.03.2024).

The Cocoa Boycott of 1934-36 was an answer to the Cadbury company lead cartel to dictate the price of raw cocoa beans and was an impressive manifestation of the power of Ivory Coast and Ghana (combined 70% of the world production) to protect their natural treasure.

After the independence of both countries and the rise of democratic jurisdictions in both countries promises to the people of the nations to unite and stand up against the exploitation of the white man failed multiple times so under the present Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo. While Arab countries set up the OPEC in Vienna to protect their interests cocoa producing countries sideline in sweet words the need for unity to get the correct price from consuming nations.

When arriving in 2012 in Ghana the price per ton of cocoa stood at $ 3300, after my return back to Germany in December 2017 the price had come down to $ 2200. Germans consume 11 kg, Belgians 6-8 kg, Ghanaians 500 gr, and Chinese 100 gr of chocolate products annually. It all comes down to the issue of culture but mostly money. The never used Silos in Tema Port/Ghana were intended by the late President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to store cocoa beans to get the highest price taking the business out of the hands of speculators.

Lindt company of Switzerland sources 80% of its cocoa from Ghana. In 2023 Cocobod of Ghana lost 150.000 metric tons to the smuggling of cocoa across neighbouring countries. The annual ritual of Cocobod to solicit up to $ 1,5 Billion in loans from a consortium of banks of the white man adds to the price of chocolate. CPC Cocoa Processing Company Ltd in Tema was constructed by the late Joachim Burmeister from Hamburg-Othmarschen/Germany on behalf of the President of Ghana Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Since 1957 the date of Ghana's independence, 67 years ago, Ghana still begs for money to run their cocoa industry. CPC Ltd. is bankrupt kept alive as a prestige intervention by the state with an annual $ 12-14 Million subsidy. The party members that run CPC Ltd have no entrepreneurial spirit.

Cocoa is a food item. The quality goes down over time. Mistakes seen along the value chain cause Hamburg companies to select bad/dead and rotten cocoa beans in Hamburg Port to be selected out for only the better once to be shipped across Europe to various manufacturers. A basket on your living room table with many different fruits inside sees often one rotten apple thrown away while the rest are still useable for consumption. Does anyone think the dead apple did not affect the rest of the fruits in the basket? The quality is compromised!

To produce chocolate at the source of the raw material with expertise and creativity gives consumers around the world the final chance to enjoy the best chocolates in the world and not the second or third best. The prices for African consumers would come down significantly so for the rest of the world while the local farmers have higher income.

Only complete men with no Easter Eggs in their panties can achieve a better Africa.