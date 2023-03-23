ASA Savings and Loans Ablekuma Business Centre organises free health screening for clients, residents

ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Thursday, March 23, organised a free health screening exercise in Ablekuma.

The exercise was spearheaded by the Ablekuma Business Centre of ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

The exercise forms part of annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities organised by the financial company every year.

At the end of today’s exercise, about 200 people including clients and residents of Ablekuma and its environs benefited from the free health screening.

During the screening by medical officers from Haven Health Services, beneficiaries also received medication free of charge depending on their cases.

The screening covered malaria, blood pressure, hepatitis B, as well as general health check.

Speaking on the motive behind the exercise, the Ablekuma business centre Branch Manager, Patrick Awuku explained that it is his outfit’s way of giving back to people in the communities where they operate.

On his part, Samir Sani who is the ASA Savings and Loans Ofankor Area Manager indicated that the free health screening is very important to the company.

He noted that as a company, they are not only interested in profit making but the health and well-being of clients as well.