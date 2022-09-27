NHIA cancels waiting period for persons aged 70; introduces instant health care

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced that persons aged 70 and above who are registered on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) will no longer be subjected to the one-month waiting period after renewal.

This means that persons who register or renew their cards will be able to walk into NHIA-accredited health facilities and receive health care for free instantly.

This has been disclosed in an official statement issued by the NHIA on Tuesday, September 27.

“In line with Government's objective to accelerate the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and bridge the access inequity gap, the Governing Board and Management of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) announces the introduction of instant healthcare for all persons aged 70 years and above across the country.

“The policy eliminates the one-month waiting period for all subscribers aged 70 years and above to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). From 6 PM today, Monday, September 26, 2022, all the elderly, aged 70 years and above, who register on to the scheme can visit accredited NHIS hospitals and all their health needs will be taken care of,” parts of the release from the NHIA have said.

