Bono East Region records first case of monkeypox

The Bono East Region has recorded one case of Monkeypox disease.

Authorities have assured the public that the Regional Coordinating Council and health authorities are working tirelessly to prevent it from spreading.

The patient is a worker at Techiman.

Some eight other people whose samples were taken for laboratory tests and later confirmed positive are said to be responding well to treatment while in isolation.

Regional Minister Kwasi Adu-Gyan confirmed this in Techiman during the inauguration ceremony of the 9-member Bono East Regional Health Committee.

They were sworn-in by Dr Sefa Sarpong Bediako, the chairman of Ghana Health Service Council.

Membership

The Committee, chaired by Dr. Baffoe Gyan, a Heart Surgeon at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra has the Regional Minister and Nana Kwame Baffoe, Omanhene of Nkoranza as members.

Other members are the Regional Director of Health Services, the Regional Chief Imam, a Representative of the Christian Council of Churches as well as Dr. King David Kwao Amoah, Mr. David Kwame Diawuo and Mrs. Charlotte Tawiah.

The Regional Minister, in his brief remark charged members of the committee to discharge their duties effectively to improve health care delivery in the region.