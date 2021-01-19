Ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols in schools – GMA to gov't

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has emphasized the need for the government and managers of schools to ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols in schools.

Academic work kicked off in most basic schools on Monday, January 18, 2021, following the reopening of schools after a 10-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the General Secretary of the GMA, Justice Yankson called for precise strategies and protocols that will help prevent a spread of COVID-19 in schools.

These strategies, according to Mr. Yankson include early detection and intensive testing of suspected cases.

“School owners and the government should make sure that all the laid down protocols are fully implemented and followed through. These protocols are supposed to keep us safe.”

“We should have very clear strategies or protocols that will help us do early case detection in any situation that may arise – isolation of these suspected cases, testing them properly and at the same time making sure they are managed because if we do not do that, we will never be able to break the rate of transmission in schools.”

Dr. Yankson also suggested that government and other stakeholders should look out for the hotspots and constantly assess the situation to see whether it will be entirely safe for schools to continually operate.

“There are some regions that have not recorded cases, so I think we should have a situation where if for nothing at all we should look at the hotspots. Where we think the hotspots are dangerous, we should be able to [close down schools].”

---citinewsroom