ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.12.2020 Letter

A letter to Dela Coffie

By Data Politico
The messianic founder of Ghana's Fourth Republic: Jerry John Rawlings.The messianic founder of Ghana's Fourth Republic: Jerry John Rawlings.
Listen to article

Dear Dela Coffie,

Your traitorous campaign against the National Democratic Congress, especially during the final stretch of the December 2020 elections, has been a toxic mix of hypocrisy and ignorance firmly held in the hand of a sycophant whose cup is full.

It is unconscionable, disrespectful and, quite frankly, brutish to mar the legacy of Jerry John Rawlings — an iconic and enigmatic statesman — in this most uncouth style.

His career spanned two highly eventful decades; it's dishonest and misleading to base, within such an illustrious career in public service, the sentiments of a historical muse, with a fascinating mind, on a few relatively trivial dissenting views.

I am even more disgusted, although not completely surprised, by your sheer audacity and false sense of entitlement to speak on behalf of a political colossus who just recently bit the dust.

The two main sides of Ghana's political divide — especially high-ranking statesmen; both past and present — have demonstrated respect and, on principle, are hesitant to evoke his memory in a vile manner for political gain.

You cannot acknowledge, within your heart, that you are a free man until you exorcise your soul from this cult-like devotion you harbour for Akufo-Addo — no discerning citizen in Ghana today believes the sitting President is not corrupt.

Your finite time and potential, fellow citizen, can be put to better use — this, in my humble opinion, isn't the best way to honour the memory of Ghana's longest-serving Commander-in-chief.

Revolutionary regards,

V. L. K. Djokoto

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

More from Author (109)

More

More Letter
Modern Ghana Links
Letter to Gabby Asare Otchere Darko
31.12.2020 | Letter
Open Letter To Hon. Tangoba Abayage And Dr. Vida Yakong
19.12.2020 | Letter
Open Letter To Vice Chancellor And University Council Of University Of Ghana, Legon- Research Integrity Of The Department Of Political Science
27.11.2020 | Letter
Open Letter To The President: Making Accra The Cleanest City In Africa
24.11.2020 | Letter
Testimony Of Ambassador Difie Agyarko Kusi
24.11.2020 | Letter
An open letter to Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings
14.11.2020 | Letter
A Petition To President Akufo-Addo: National Service And Issues Arising
29.10.2020 | Letter
Chiefs Participation In Active Party Politics—An Open Letter
27.10.2020 | Letter
Letter From Kofi Koranteng To EC
25.10.2020 | Letter
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
38 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
38 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line