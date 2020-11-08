ModernGhanalogo

08.11.2020 Health

Daily Covid19 Cases On Rise — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo said the daily cases of coronavirus in the country are on the rise.

According to him, from the 25 daily cases recorded two weeks ago, daily cases are now 130.

He made this known in his ongoing update on the Coronavirus situation in the country.

The president is delivering the address from the Jubilee House.

The figure gives course of concern, he said.

---Daily Guide

