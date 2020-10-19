No More Patients At Covid-19 Isolation Centres – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced that Ghana no longer has patients at its Coronavirus isolation centres.

He made the revelation on Sunday night, October 18, 2020, as he delivered his 18th update on measures being taken against the Coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, “as much as we currently have no patients at the isolation centres, I express the gratitude of the nation, once again, to private and religious bodies, who provided their facilities to support the fight.”

He stated that “as at Friday, 16th October, the number of active cases has declined further to 398, with 46,664 persons fully recovered from the virus, putting our recovery rate at 98.5%.”

He stated that “thirteen (13) more deaths have occurred, bringing the total number of deaths, tragically to 310, out of a total of 510,074 persons tested.”

He said “the rate of death, 0.5% continues to remain very low.”

---Daily Guide