Ghana's Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To 506; KIA Detects 30 Positive Cases

Some 69 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 506.

Out of that number, six are in critical condition with 16 in severe condition.

The Ghana Health Service latest update has confired.

So far, there are 46,222 confirmed cases nationwide.

Of that number, 45,417 have recovered.

The death toll stands at 299.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 27,742 were from enhanced contact-tracing, 18,450 from routine surveillance and 30 from travellers who came in through the Kotoka International Airport after the ban on air transport was lifted.