COVID-19 Deaths In Ghana Now 286 

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Ghana has increased to 286 after three more fatalities were recorded.

The GHS in its latest data on Covid-19 also recorded 46 new cases of the infection, pushing the total case count to 45,434.

The number of clinical recoveries from Covid-19 has risen to 44,342 leaving an active case count of 806.

Regional Cases

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 22,921 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,917 cases and the Western Region with 2,963 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,384 cases, Central Region, 1,904 cases, Bono East Region, 777 cases and the Volta Region, 668 cases.

The Western North Region has 638 cases, Northern Region, 528 cases, Ahafo Region, 524 cases, and the Bono Region, 511 cases.

The Upper East Region, 282 cases, Oti Region, 237 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

---Daily Guide