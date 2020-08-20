Gov’t Urged To Strengthen Collaboration With Private Sector, CSO’s In Combating Covid-19

Listen to article

At the end of a webinar organized by the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) in Collaboration with Star Ghana Foundation and participated by key stakeholders involved in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, the government is being urged to strengthen its collaboration with the private sector, Civil Society Organization (CSOs) and other partners.

The Multi-stakeholder reflection webinar on Covid-19 response in Ghana was held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, and centered on the theme "Sharing Lessons, Promoting Collaboration And Visioning a Future With Covid-19."

Participants included Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah [Minister of Information], Managing Mr. Senyo Hosi [Trustee of the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund], Dr. Franklin Asiedu [Head of Disease Surveillance at the Ghana Health Service], Dr. Afisa Zakaria [Chief Director of the Gender Ministry], and Alhaji Amidu Ibrahim-Tanko [Star Ghana Foundation, with the CSOs].

The meeting presented the aforementioned stakeholders the platform to identify potential areas of complementarity, coordination, and collaboration to strengthen the effectiveness of Covid-19 responses in the country and propose a roadmap of an envisioned future within the current Covid-19 context.

After a successful discussion which saw the Information Minister acknowledging the role of the private sector and how the government is keen on providing support to enhance productivity to drive the economy, Mr. Senyo Hosi stressed that the private sector is stronger and effective with the backing of the government.

This has believes has already been proven with the collaboration that saw the Private sector setting up the country’s first infectious disease center in record time to help in the fight against the Covid-19.

For Alhaji Amidu Ibrahim-Tanko representing the CSOs in the webinar, he couldn’t agree more as he indicated that it is about time ties with the government received a boost.

He has therefore called on CSOs to make the effort to collaborate with the government at all levels to work in any way possible.

Meanwhile, having expressed the appreciation of the Ghana Health Service to the Private Sector, CSOs and all other donors for the support provided in this trying times, Head of Disease Surveillance Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe appealed for more assistance in the area of finance, logistics [PPEs for health workers], as well as medical equipment required to fight the deadly disease.