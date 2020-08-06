Ghanaians Told To Segregate Their Waste To Curb COVID-19 Pandemic

The National Commission for Civic Education has reiterated calls for Ghanaians to separate their household wastes as a step towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

It cautioned that individuals involved in waste disposal must use the right PPEs and dispose of them apparently and timeously to avoid being infected with other diseases.

Mrs. Edith Ivy Howard, Principal Civic Education Officer at the Gomoa West District office of the NCCE underscored the need for households and workplaces to properly dispose of their refuse in the era of COVIDD-19 pandemic.

Mrs. Howard who made the appeal in an interview with the media on the sidelines of at a public forum held at Apam said the concerted observance of the established public health protocols against COVID-19 pandemic was needed in its fight.

Currently, she said the NCCE was embarking on a nationwide education campaign to educate Ghanaians on the need to maintain good environmental practices necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign which falls under the third phase of Accountability, Rule of Law, and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) is being funded by the European Union.

As part of the programme, she said the NCCE in the district had engaged several identifiable groups such as religious bodies, youth groups, artisans, and civil society organizations on the need to practice good environmental hygiene.

"Litter bins should be covered at home and workplace and they should be covered when disposing of them," Mrs. Haword advised while urging parents to protect children from getting in contact with dumping sites.